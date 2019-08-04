Gone in 40 minutes: Thieves broke into an Auckland garage and stole four cars valued at $300,000.

In scenes reminiscent of Hollywood movie Gone in 60 Seconds, thieves smashed their way into a New Lynn car dealership at the weekend and stole four high performance vehicles and a safe.

The daring heist was captured on CCTV.

It all took place before Leo Jiang, owner of car dealership J's Auto Import, arrived at work

on Great North Rd, New Lynn at 10am on Sunday.

"When I got there, one of the cars was still running. Most of the keys are in the car, that's why they got them so easy."

A 2015 Porsche GT3 worth $220,000, a 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V and 2007 Honda Civic Type-R, both worth $20,000, were taken.

The 2007 Honda Civic Type-R worth $20,000. Photo / Supplied

Jiang said his prized track car - which he got in high school and estimated to be worth about $50,000 - was also stolen. However, it was found later that day about 10 minutes away from his warehouse.

"The total worth is more than $300k added up - it's not right," he said.

"They took my safe as well and it's bolted to the ground. I don't know how they did it, they just took the whole thing. It's not that big but quite heavy."

The safe contained $6000 in cash and his passport, he said.

Leo Jiang's prized blue track car which has been recovered. Photo / Supplied

CCTV footage captured by the neighbouring business caught the burglars arriving about 9am before leaving with the stolen cars at 9.40am, he said.

They got into the dealership by breaking the toilet window and equipped with a grinder they dismantled a number of locks, unlocking it from the inside, he said.

From there, it was as easy as turning the key and driving away, Jiang said.

"They were all wearing hoodies and gloves, the police tried to get fingerprints but not sure if they got anything."

Jiang said he was surprised by the brazen daylight robbery which left him feeling nervous that his business had been targetted.

"I couldn't sleep last night. Every noise I heard just woke me up."

Police told the Herald they were assessing a report filed in relation to the stolen vehicles to see what steps could be taken.

However, they urged anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious to get in touch on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.