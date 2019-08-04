Murray Mason was an old-school journalist who typed with two fingers while holding a cigarette in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other.

The 79-year-old, who was found dead in a swallow creek yesterday, worked at the NZ Herald during the 1970s, 80s and 90s, covering business and politics in both the Wellington and Auckland newsrooms.

He retired in 1998 but worked as a casual subeditor for three years.

Former Herald colleagues said they have been shocked to hear of this death, the circumstances of which are still being investigated by police.

They described "Muzza" as a bright, kind and well-liked journalist. But, he also struggled with his own demons and had a strong dependence on alcohol.

His family, who were estranged from him, said they were shocked but had not heard from him for 30 years.

Former Herald deputy editor Don Milne recalled Mason starting as a general reporter covering the science round before moving to the business desk.

"Murray sort of came and went. He was that sort of person. Nice guy, but not really interested in being attached to any one place particularly."

Former Herald business editor Mark Fryer worked with Mason in the 80s and 90s and said he was one of the old-school journalists.

"Always very friendly, but reserved about his own circumstances, and I always had the feeling there was some unhappiness there, or maybe it was just the drink," Fryer said.

Mason's body was found face down in a shallow creek in the Auckland Domain.

Former deputy chief subeditor Rod Pascoe said he always knew if he needed a subeditor at the last minute that he could reach Mason at the bowling club at Victoria Park and he would come in.

"I could depend on him. If I rang at 3.45pm he would arrive at 4pm. It was just up the hill.

"He was a fabulous colleague. He was fun. The thing I loved about Muzza was that he was not judgemental.

"He was fun. Alright he was a boozer, but he was fun."

Former deputy chief subeditor Rod Pascoe always knew if he needed a subeditor at the last minute that he could reach Mason at the bowling club and he would come in. Photo / Dean Purcell

Mason's body was discovered by joggers at Auckland Domain early on Saturday morning. They also found a backpack with food in it nearby and it was understood he had been rough sleeping.

Former Herald editor Gavin Ellis had been "horrified" to learn the man in the creek was Mason. He had only seen him a few weeks ago across a crowded library.

Three months earlier he had spoken with him and he told him he was studying again.

"He seemed in really good spirits."

Ellis said Mason had kept to himself in the newsroom and it was hard extracting information about his life.

Another former colleague who worked with him in the 90s described "Muzza" as being super bright. He last saw him many years ago where he was doing some work at Auckland University.

"He was a keen runner, ran marathons and just a really nice guy."

Mason grew up in the Central Hawke's Bay town of Waipukurau and during his school years excelled in sport and academics and was dux at Central Hawke's Bay College.

After leaving school, he completed a bachelor's degree in botany and was employed by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research in Auckland before turning his hand to journalism in the late 1960s.

But despite his success as a reporter, Mason's eldest daughter Rachel Wise said his family life was fraught due to his increasing reliance on alcohol.

"Murray spent little time with us. His two main focuses were his job and alcohol."

During one of his stints away from the Herald he made a failed attempt at growing macadamia trees in the Bay of Islands and running the Waimarino Weekly in Raetihi.

He returned to the Herald as a political reporter in Wellington.

At about the same time, he left his wife, two sons and two daughters.

"He actually went to work one day and didn't come back. Gone - no address. He ghosted in and out of our lives for a couple of years after that and then disappeared for good. No number in the phone book, no listing on the electoral roll. It's too late now to ask why," Wise said.