JACINDA ARDERN

Let me be perfectly clear about Ihumātao.

I am not avoiding going there. I know exactly where it is and I swung quite close by the other day when I got driven out to the airport to catch a flight to Tokelau.

In fact, I think I saw it when we flew over it. There were a lot of people on a field. I could sense the commitment, although possibly it was rugby practice.

In any case, the visit to Tokelau had been scheduled a long time ago and I went there for high-level talks.

"Hello," said Dad.

