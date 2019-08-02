A person has been critically injured in a crash involving a car and logging truck in Tolaga Bay.
Emergency crews are at the scene of the serious crash on Whāngārā Rd.
Police said they were called to the crash about 11.50am.
A police spokeswoman said fire services and ambulance staff were on the scene.
"One person is trapped in the car and [has] critical injuries,'' she said.
A helicopter has also been dispatched from Gisborne. While more ambulance staff have been called in from Ruatōria.
