A person has been critically injured in a crash involving a car and logging truck in Tolaga Bay.

Emergency crews are at the scene of the serious crash on Whāngārā Rd.

Police said they were called to the crash about 11.50am.

A police spokeswoman said fire services and ambulance staff were on the scene.

"One person is trapped in the car and [has] critical injuries,'' she said.

A helicopter has also been dispatched from Gisborne. While more ambulance staff have been called in from Ruatōria.

