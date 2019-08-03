COMMENT:

Come on. Be honest. Who among us hasn't at one time longed to have access to a piece of kick-ass, heavy-duty machinery? Who among us hasn't fantasised about putting that aforementioned piece of heavy-duty machinery into drive and slowly, inexorably, unrelentingly trundling it towards the object of our fury and crushing it into rubble?

Oh. Really? Just me, then? I'll keep taking the pills.

A Wellington man is alleged to have made this fantasy a reality last weekend. He is alleged to have driven his steam roller towards the 100-plus crowd and is facing a raft of

