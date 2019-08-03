EDITORIAL:

Sick of winter? Here, for you dear reader, are 10 reasons to be cheerful:

Morning light. On a clear day, you can see forever, goes the song. On a bright, wintry morning, the light can be astonishingly gorgeous. Getting out of bed early can be a challenge but go give your eyes a crisp dose of amazeballs.

Snow. New Zealand is blessed with ready access to nature's most splendid recreational surface. Both the North and South islands - yes, much more so in the south - are blanketed with the funnest (is that a word?) drifts of frozen fluff.

