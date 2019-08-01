The China Consulate in Auckland has released a statement praising those opposed to splitting China and slammed media reports of recent clashes at the University of Auckland as biased.

It also strongly condemns the use of the situation in Hong Kong by protesters, under the pretext of freedom of speech, to launch smearing attacks and inciting anti-China sentiments.

The university launched a formal investigation after three Chinese men were filmed clashing on campus with protesters who were against a controversial extradition bill.

A female was pushed to the ground by one of the men, and the police are now seeking the identities of those involved in the incident.

The China Consulate General in Auckland says it appreciates the spontaneous patriotism and opposition to splitting the country. Photo / Youtube.

A spokesman for the China Consulate-General in Auckland said in a statement that posters on "Hong Kong independence" and other contents had recently appeared at the University of Auckland.

The statement was in Chinese script but was translated using the translation tool on the consulate's website. A consulate spokesman told the Herald the statement was in the process of being translated into English.

"Some NZ media reported on this, but the content of the report was biased, especially the description of the recent situation in Hong Kong was seriously untrue," the statement said.

"The Chinese Consulate General in Auckland expressed concern about this."

China Consulate General in Auckland says protesters in Hong Kong have exceeded the scope of peaceful demonstration. Photo / File

It said some people in Hong Kong with ulterior motives were spreading alarmist speeches that created social panic and prevented the extradition law - which would allow suspects to be tried on the mainland - from being passed.

The spokesman said the actions of protesters in Hong Kong exceeded the scope of peaceful demonstrations and some anti-Chinese politicians in the West issued "irresponsible remarks".

"To put it bluntly, they are nothing more than trying to mess up Hong Kong and turn Hong Kong into trouble for China," he said.

"The Consulate General wishes to reiterate that Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong and that Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, and no external forces can interfere."

He said the Consulate General appreciated the spontaneous patriotism of students who stood up for the love of Hong Kong and opposed to splitting the country.

"The Consulate General strongly condemns the use of the recent situation in Hong Kong, under the pretext of so-called academic freedom and freedom of expression on the university campus to engage in smearing attacks on the Chinese and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, inciting anti-China sentiment and creating opposition between Chinese and Hong Kong students," the spokesman said.

He urged students to abide by New Zealand laws and university regulations, and hoped New Zealand would continue to create a good environment for Chinese students.

An anti-Hong Kong gathering is being planned by pro-China students at the university.

On Tuesday, University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Stuart McCutcheon called on staff and students to respect its commitment to academic freedom and freedom of speech.

McCutcheon said: "While people may have different opinions on the matter, they are expected to express those opinions in a manner that respects the rights and opinions of others."