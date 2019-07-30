Police have spoken to a woman who was filmed being shoved to the ground in a Hong Kong protest that turned violent at the University of Auckland and are seeking the identities of the others involved.

Meanwhile the university's vice-chancellor Stuart McCutcheon sent an email to all staff and students late on Tuesday urging respect for freedom of speech.

"I have been informed of recent disagreements and disputes on campus between students who have different views of the events in Hong Kong," McCutcheon said in the email.

A video of three Chinese men, believed to be students at the university, clashing with protesters on campus was uploaded on YouTube and shared on social media sites on Monday evening.

"The incident on Monday led to what we consider to be a conduct issue and the university is investigating accordingly," McCutcheon wrote.

A Hong Kong protest turned violent at the University of Auckland on Monday. Photo / Youtube.

"It is my expectation that all members of our community will respect our commitment to academic freedom and freedom of speech. This means that while people may have different opinions on a matter, they are expected to express those opinions in a manner that respects the rights and opinions of others."

McCutcheon said he had asked campus security to ensure the safety and security of those at the university.

University student Serena Lee, 27, who was accosted by the three pro-Beijing men during the protest against a controversial proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, said she made a police report at the Auckland Central station on Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesman said: "Police have spoken with the complainant and inquiries are ongoing into this matter."

Anyone with information about the identities of those involved are asked to contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6400 quoting file number 190730/1344.