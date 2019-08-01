A well-known figure in the New Zealand entertainment industry has been charged with sex offending against three women - but his identity will remain secret until at least October.

The man appeared in a district court in the Auckland area today on four charges relating to alleged sex offending.

He was granted interim name suppression so the Herald cannot identify him, or the specifics of his work in the industry.

But it can be revealed that he has been involved with a number of high-profile film and television projects in New Zealand and around the world, including working with Disney, Netflix and Sir Peter Jackson's company - and some of the country's biggest retail brands.

According to court documents the man is facing charges relating to three female complainants.

The Herald understands the women were employees of the man at the time of the alleged offending.

Police could not comment on the charges given the matter was before the courts.

Charge sheets reveal that the man allegedly sexually violated a woman by digitally penetrating her as she slept in 2007.

It is also alleged that he indecently assaulted another woman twice, firstly by groping her on the bottom and on another occasion rubbing her lower abdomen, upper thighs and under her breast with his hand.

The final allegation is that the man rubbed a third woman's upper thigh with his hand while making sexually suggestive comments to her.

He has pleaded not guilty to all four charges and will stand trial before a jury, likely early next year.

He was granted interim name suppression at his first court appearance today following his arrest on Friday.

The man was supported in court by his partner.

