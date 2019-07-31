Victoria University has darted around its legal name change failure and announced new names for its business school and international student recruitment arm in a brand refresh.

The Victoria Business School will be called Wellington School of Business and Government.

Victoria International will be called Wellington University International.

The university opted to undergo a brand refresh after Education Minister Chris Hipkins quashed its bid to be called the University of Wellington.

Advertisement

But the refresh has copped criticism for being a "name change by stealth".

The university's council made decisions on its new visual identity behind closed doors at a meeting on Monday and has today publicly revealed them.

The council approved a more simplified version of a primary logo for the university by removing the repetition of the word "Wellington".

It also approved Te Herenga Waka as the University's new Māori name.

Victoria Business School's new name was strategically important, vice-chancellor professor Grant Guilford said.

"It emphasises the key point of difference in being an entrepreneurial capital city business school that works at the intersection of business and government."

The council also approved a name change for the university's international student recruitment arm, which will now be known as Wellington University International.

"This will help ensure a clear identity offshore and eliminate confusion her team regularly encounters with the international arms of other universities that have Victoria in their name—in particular Victoria University in Melbourne which also uses the name Victoria International," Guilford said.

The council also made provisions for the option of including "Wellington" in other university sub-brands, such as faculties.

Any changes would be implemented on a case-by-case basis, after discussion with staff, and final confirmation by the council.

Chancellor Neil Paviour-Smith said the decisions were reached after careful consideration of management recommendations and feedback shared by some stakeholders.

"We acknowledge that change can be unsettling. But council considered the concerns that were being conveyed, and balanced these with the need to confirm decisions we believe are in the best interests of the university as a whole."