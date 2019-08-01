Industry leaders and regional interests will have a much greater role in the Government's overhaul of the vocational education sector, which will bring 16 polytechnics and institutes of technology under one centrally-run institute.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement today, having flagged many of the proposals that will affect 110,000 polytech students and 140,000 industry trainees and apprentices earlier this year .

The seven key changes are:

• The 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics will be brought under a single national institute, the NZ Institute of Skills and Technology, which will start on 1 April 2020

• New Regional Skills Leadership Groups will work across education, immigration and welfare systems in each region to identify local skill needs and how to meet them

• Around four to seven industry-governed Workforce Development Councils (WDC) will be created by 2022, setting standards and eventually replacing the 11 industry training organisations (ITOs).

• Holding organisations will be formed to smooth the transition from ITOs over the next two to three years

• Centres of Vocational Excellence (CoVEs) will be established at regional campuses to drive innovation and expertise, and improve links between education, industry and research.

• Māori will be key partners, including through Te Taumata Aronui, a Māori Crown tertiary education group.

• The dual funding system will be unified and simplified to encourage greater integration of on-the-job and off-the-job learning. The current system incentivises providers to keep learners for as long as possible.

The 1300 employees with the 11 ITOs may find that their jobs fit into the new structure, or they will need to look for new jobs within the national institute and WDCs.

National's tertiary education spokesman Shane Reti has said that the reforms would lead to 1000 job losses, but Hipkins has dismissed this as "scare-mongering".

Some in the sector objected to the reforms because of the risk of change, the loss of regional autonomy, and the need to bring high performing providers under the national institute.

ITOs were strongly against the WDCs, saying they would reduce the quality and responsiveness of on-the-job training and reduce in training volumes.

To address concerns from regions, the national institute will ensure that cash reserves built up by regional providers will be spent on those regions.

The institute will also will have a statutory duty to ensure local and national stakeholder engagement and consider international learners.

Its charter will include a focus on regional responsiveness and require it to maintain provision in the regions, where the main campuses of the 16 ITPs are based.

Hipkins said the sector needed an overhaul because automation will affect one third of all jobs and, as early as 2022, more than half of all workers will require upskilling and retraining.

"We also know the regions are increasingly struggling to find enough skilled people to keep their economies strong. Too many Māori, Pacific and disabled learners are being left behind to achieve at a lower level because the system just won't respond to their needs.

"Currently however, nearly nine out of 10 of our businesses are not training through industry training. Yet at the same time, 71 per cent of employers surveyed say there is, or will soon be, a skills shortage in their industry area."

The Government has already put $98 million towards bailing out Unitec, Whitireia and Tai Poutini polytechnics, and Hipkins has said that more will face financial failure if the Government does nothing.

A stakeholder advisory group will be formed advise on the reforms, which the Government expects to be fully implemented by June 2023.

The cost of the reforms remain unclear.

Reti previously released some details of a leaked Cabinet paper, but it did not include any financial details of the overhaul, saying only there were "significant costs and risks to manage" but the risks of doing nothing were "more significant".

The Government has already said the $200 million would be allocated to the reforms from the lack of up-take for its fees-free tertiary education policy.