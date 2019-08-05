A female horse trainer accused of grooming and sexually violating young girls with her boyfriend and recording it faces nine new charges.

Laken Maree Rose, 29, has already denied sexual crimes she faced with co-defendant Andrew Alan Williams, 52, which include allegations of sexual offending against two girls aged under 16 at a Bay of Plenty campground.

Yesterday, Tauranga District Court heard Rose was also accused of nine new charges, including rape, as a party, of a child aged 4 to 6 years old. The court heard there were at least five victims of Rose's alleged sexual offending.

Laken Maree Rose has been charge alongside Andrew Allan Williams of sexual offending against under age girls. Photo / Supplied

Rose faced another count of sexual violation; four counts of making objectionable publications, two counts of rape of a child under 12 as a party, one count of rape of a child aged between 12 and 16; and a count of possession of an objectionable publication.

Advertisement

The couple, well known in their home town of Cambridge, were arrested in May and at the time pleaded not guilty to three representative joint charges: one each of indecent assault, unlawful sexual connection and rape of an 8-year-old girl. Rose has since denied further sexual violation and committing an indecent act charges.

Read more: Couple face sex charges

The police investigation into the couple has already accrued nearly 2000 videos and more than 22,000 images. The court heard police had about 130,000 recordings still to view.

Crown prosecutor Ben Smith told Judge Christopher Harding yesterday that due to the sheer amount of footage, it was likely Rose could face more charges. Her co-defendant Williams was ill in hospital and unlikely to face additional charges until he was better.

Read more: Woman equestrian accused of child sex crimes denies fresh charges

Tauranga court house. Photo / File

Judge Harding acknowledged the police investigation was ongoing and there was a chance more complainants could still be yet to come forward.

Most charges relate to offending alleged to have happened between December 2018 and March 2019.

Rose was remanded in custody until her next appearance on August 22.