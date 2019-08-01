Putting up a parking lot

Your correspondent J Binsley of Parnell (NZ Herald, July 31) is correct to be concerned about the "prospect" of a Ports of Auckland multi-storey car-parking building blocking the view from the city to the Waitemata Harbour – the port company is currently building it.
This seems to be a deeply cynical act, in view of the concurrent Upper North Island Supply Chain Study; and in view of the pending Auckland Council elections, where candidates have policies that materially affect Ports of Auckland strategies.
Lindsay Mackie, Auckland Central.

Diabetes epidemic

Re: Your important article on the

Air NZ changes

Twin-key units

Telco charging

Sleepyhead proposal

Takapuna centre

Deportations

Psilocybin trials

Population

Related articles:

Short & Sweet