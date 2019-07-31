Paradise Valley Springs has published a heartbreaking post about the loss of their oldest male lion, Max yesterday.
The post on the Paradise Valley Springs Facebook page, said "unfortunately today we had to say goodbye to our Lion King, Max."
It said he was the eldest male lion the park was "privileged" to have, reaching the impressive age of 19 years old.
"He was a fair and respected leader for all of his adult life and he has left a huge hole in the pride.
Advertisement
"The other lions are definitely missing his presence already, as are we."