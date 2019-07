A man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Northland overnight.

Police and emergency crews were called to a part of State Highway 10 about 11.50pm yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said only one vehicle was involved.

"The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene,'' she said.

Advertisement

The circumstances of the collision are not yet known. The man's age has also not yet been released by authorities.

The serious crash unit was also at the site.