More than 100 tenants have taken their landlords to court for not installing insulation in the first month since new rules came into force.

No landlords have been fined yet, but dozens of cases are now progressing through the Tenancy Tribunal.

As of July 1, it was mandatory for rental properties to have floor and ceiling insulation - if it was practical to do so. Landlords who did not get their properties insulated could face a fine of up to $4000, which was paid to their tenants.

The changes were announced three years ago so no grace period has been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.