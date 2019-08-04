“HealthCheckBanner”

A crucial health check for kids is under scrutiny because of concerns it could be missing serious problems and possibly even worsening inequality. As the Herald launches a new series on children's health, Isaac Davison and Emma Russell reveal that the way preschool kids are screened for health problems could be drastically changed.

An overhaul of one of the country's biggest health initiatives, the B4 School Check, is on the cards because of concerns that it widens the rich-poor divide and does not pick up problems early enough.

The part of the B4 School Check which tests a child's development

