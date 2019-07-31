The man at the centre of Wellington's Terrace Tunnel standoff has been sentenced to three months community detention and is disqualified from driving for nine months.

The 32-year-old, whose name has been permanently supressed, crashed into another car while driving the wrong way on State Highway 1 at the city end of the tunnel in January.

Armed with a knife, he then climbed onto the pipes above the tunnel and stayed there for the next 10 hours.

The man stepped down from the pipes after 10 hours. Photo / Dan Monaghan

More than 20 police staff including AOS, negotiators and dog teams were involved at the time.

Police closed the tunnel bringing the capital's traffic to a grinding halt while they worked to talk the man into coming down.

He was sentenced today at the Wellington District Court for dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon as well as one charge relating to a separate incident in December when he failed to stop for police while speeding.

His sentence also includes nine months supervision.

More than 20 police staff including AOS, Police negotiators and dog teams assisted in the incident on January 3. Photo / Supplied

Wellington District Court judge Peter Hobbs said in both incidents the man exposed himself and other road users to significant danger.

The considerable inconvenience caused to motorists and the resources dedicating to resolving the issue were also aggravating features of the offending, Hobbs said.

Although he had a knife, it was clear he never intended to hurt anyone, Hobbs said.

The man was granted permanent name suppression on the basis of his mental health.