Landscape also of significance

The Save Our Unique Landscape protest at Ihumātao (NZ Herald, July 28) is more than an iwi issue. It also highlights the lack of large parks and open space for the future of Auckland. At present there is lack of vision, legislation, finance and leadership. More large parks are needed to not only protect traditional heritage and recreation but also help protect against climate change and keep elite soils for the city's food supply. Only pocket parks and sport fields are being provided. Most important, consideration is needed to expand the unique maunga and volcanic landscape that defines and makes Auckland great.

Kit Howden, Mt Eden.



Wealth creation

The editorial "Taxing the rich no simple equation" (NZ Herald, July 30) draws attention to the evidence, that in our free enterprise society - despite concerns about widening inequality - the rise of the mega-rich has been beneficial, and that "a small country like New Zealand cannot afford to discredit wealth creation".

However - does the conclusion that the IRD should have the resources and power to match "the sophistication of the mega-rich" deal adequately with the concern about widening inequality, when it is obvious that without 100 per cent of systematic citizen participation in personal wealth ownership creation and maintenance, there will always be the inequality of "haves" and "have-nots"?

Jens Meder, Pt Chevalier.



High wealth

The editorial suggests the rich are not paying their fair share. However, one very important piece of information is missing and that is the amount of tax the 350 rich people and associated entities are paying. Without that information the inferences drawn are meaningless.

My understanding is that the 350 so-called high wealth (HW) individuals monitored by Inland Revenue are paying more than $700 million per annum in taxes or, on average, $2 million each.

As for avoidance, there will be some HW individuals who have overstepped the boundaries but the number is likely to be relatively small. The quoted amount in dispute of $85 million does not mean a large number of the 350 HW individuals are avoiding tax.

In my experience most HW individuals are doing their best to comply with tax laws and avoid a dispute with Inland Revenue.

It is also suggested the increase in the number of HW individuals is due to growing inequality as a result of wealthy people getting more wealthy. This overlooks the number of HW individuals migrating to New Zealand. The number of people who obtain residence each year under the investor plus category, where they invest at least $10 million in New Zealand, is an easily obtained statistic. In other words, a significant amount of wealth is being imported into New Zealand each year.

Roger Thompson, HNW and property tax specialist.



Mobile clinics

Although well-intentioned, Lance O'Sullivan's drive-through mobile medical clinics (NZ Herald, July 30) will do about as much for the health care of New Zealanders as fast-food outlets do for their health. Although much chronic illness can be managed very well by nurses and health-care assistants, this care should be provided within the framework of general practice. Providing it from mobile clinics without access to an extensive primary care data-base is fraught with danger. To provide acute care from a mobile clinic is courting disaster. Lance is aware of the extensive training it takes for general practitioners to become competent to provide high-level primary health care. To undermine this risks providing inferior care, incompetent care and reduces the role of health care providers to that of checkout operators asking: 'Would you like a consultation with your prescription?' There are better ways to make primary care more accessible within the existing framework, for example by targeting subsidies to those in need rather than to clinics in particular geographic regions; by subsidising nurses to provide chronic care management within general practice; and providing better and more relevant information about illness prevention. Our major access issues are concerned with diagnostic technologies and secondary care services. Mobile fast-care clinics are certain to make this situation worse, not better.

Tony Townsend, Whangamatā.



Heavy rail

City Rail Link cost overruns are in the news (NZ Herald, July 30), along with the project's potentially terminal impacts on local businesses. Why then are we planning to duplicate this section of public transport over the next few years, at great cost and disruption? Building new light rail tracks, above ground, over the same route. It makes more sense to extend the city's already significant investment in heavy rail all the way out to the airport, using dedicated corridors. Light rail construction will cause more disruption to streets and businesses in the central city and to major arterial routes. Secondly, tracking light rail down the middle of busy, comparatively narrow streets would compromise every other established transport network – buses, cars, trucks and couriers, loading zones, taxi stands, mobility parking, bike and e-scooter lanes, and of course pedestrian access (crossings and car-free precincts). Why pedestrianise parts of Queen St and then run double-tracked trams down the middle? Common sense says bite the bullet and stick with heavy rail – do it once and do it properly.

Chris Newey, Stanley Point.



Next station

It's hard to imagine what is going on in the heads of business owners along Dominion Rd when they observe the seemingly heartless conditions imposed on their counterparts in downtown Auckland (NZ Herald, July 30). This grandiose, multi-billion-dollar rail construction is ruining and badly affecting lives and income, with no redress at all regardless of appeals for help from the council and government.

The good folk in Dominion Rd will be beside themselves with worry, seeing themselves in an identical situation in the not-too-distant future and probably talking to a brick wall as others appear to be doing.

Ted Partridge, Māngere.



Aussie buyback

There have been a few letters to the editor and numerous media stories about how the Australian gun buyback has saved lives. Many of these rely on a false interpretation of statistics. The fact is that the Australian suicide rates were dropping prior to the buyback scheme and continued to drop at the same rate after the buyback was completed. There are no doubt other factors contributing to the death rate drop from suicide. The other statistic not mentioned is that gun sales increased substantially as "gun money" from the buyback was used to purchase legal firearms. In fact, there are now more firearms in Australia than before the buyback. To suggest that the buyback reduced the number of firearms based on a statistic "snapshot" is false. My observation in the last few weeks is that the same "gun money" pool is being used in NZ as it was in Australia, firearms dealers will confirm this if you ask them.

Roger McCall, Taupō.



End of life choice

I am startled to hear that 72 per cent of those surveyed think that people who meet certain criteria should be allowed to ask for medical help to end their lives.

While I have huge sympathy for those who are terminally ill and suffering, I believe that this bill is dangerous legislation and cannot contain enough safeguards. Nobody can predict how long a life will last and no illness is terminal until it kills. I am sure that the medical profession would admit that they can only make guesses - doubtless very well-informed, but guesses just the same.

How can any doctor be asked to either assist a suicide or commit premeditated and therefore first degree murder - both presently illegal under New Zealand law? I would be appalled to think that any law change necessary to accommodate this bill would lessen the gravity of either of these actions and grant them any semblance of legality - and that is before you even start to consider the provisions of the Hippocratic Oath!

I would urge doctors to consider very carefully before risking involvement.

Geraldine Taylor, Remuera.



No reply

Regarding the letter from Mike Baker (NZ Herald, July 30) concerning letters to government ministers: I too have sent similar missives which went unacknowledged.

Oddly enough, while living in UK, I wrote several times to the Prime Minister and even the Queen (who was at that time the patron of an organisation I was in dispute with). On every occasion I had a reply, signed by the PM or the Queen's secretary.

In a population of more than 60 million, the Government took time to respond to the people. In New Zealand, with such a small population, it seems unproductive to ignore the concerns of the people no matter how small.

Lee Ryan, Remuera.



Answers, please

The Coalition Government's boast of being "open, honest and transparent" is little less than false advertising.

On May 8, I wrote to Green Party List MP Chloe Swarbrick and got the standard automated acknowledgement. I followed up on June 8, with exactly the same result.

On July 15, I wrote to Green Party Co-Leader James Shaw and did not even get an acknowledgement. However it would appear Mr Shaw had taken on board the concerns I expressed, as shortly thereafter I received a note from Ms Swarbrick's executive support officer to let me know that she would get back to me "as soon as she was able".

A fortnight later and almost four months since I first wrote, I am still waiting patiently.

It seems to me that if the Greens wish to be considered as a serious grown-up political party then they should start acting in a professional grown-up manner.

Pat Taylor, Bethlehem.



Short & Sweet

On bumps

There are speed bumps and speed bumps. The worst ones are at Auckland Hospital. These look small, but unless you attack them at zero kilometres an hour the car, and you, will definitely suffer.

Pamela Russell, Ōrākei.

On Ihumātao

The greed of property development and the permissiveness of the Unitary Plan are causing the desecration and annihilation of our architectural and natural environments and of our Māori and Pākehā social and cultural heritage.

Jane Margaret Livingstone, Remuera.

How on Earth can all those people get time off work to join the Ihumātao protest? They must have incredible bosses or am I missing something? Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

If it was a gathering to discuss how to keep their people out of jail and how to look after their children, the protest would have some support from the general population. Norm Empson, Tauranga.

On clinics

Dr Lance O'Sullivan's suggested drive-in-health-clinics should supply healthy vegetables and fruit messages to banish ignorance - even samples. Call them Happiest Meal Clinics, a world first. Brian John Evans, Mt Eden.

On tamariki

The war cry for these protesters shouldn't be "not one more child taken by the state" but "not one more child killed by their whānau". Maxine Samson Whakatāne.

On healthcare

Malcolm Mulholland states, "Once upon a time we used to pride ourselves on having the best healthcare system in the world," (NZ Herald, July 30) and asks, "What happened?" The answer is simple – we elected governments which gave us tax cuts. P Barker, Whakatāne.