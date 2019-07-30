COMMENT:

Grant Robertson called Simon Bridges sexist yesterday.

Did you hear that?

National's leader called Jacinda Ardern a part-time PM, referring to her absence for three out of the last four weeks.

One week for that trip to Australia to give a speech, another week for a holiday in Rarotonga, and this week in Tokelau.

Bridges said given everything going on at home at the moment, she should be here, especially during a parliamentary sitting week.

Robertson's response to this was that Bridges' comment had a "sexist overtone".

Pardon? How?

Calling out sexism on the Prime Minister's behalf only serves to make her look weak.

It's poor form on Labour's part.

Jacinda would surely be the first to point to not making a bigger deal than necessary of her being a woman.

You just can't cry sexism every time the PM gets criticised.

We throw these words around so cheaply these days.

Bully, sexist, racist - we seem to be reducing ourselves to a name-calling nation of finger pointers looking to label everyone.

How is this helpful?

I doubt Simon Bridges is sexist.

He's surrounded by strong women and married to one. I think he's probably got the memo and understands the equality of women.

The PM though, must be feeling more than just the tropical heat in Tokelau, as this all unfolds back home..

Protests firing up over Oranga Tamariki, and a land occupation burning on with fervour.

She would of course have been able to front all this herself had she been here.

But she seems to prefer the international spotlight, which is inclined to be a bit softer than the local one.

And this is something to watch as time marches on.

Because if you look at the number on Monday night's Colmar Brunton poll, her preferred

PM rating has slipped 10 points since April.

So are we scratching below the surface of Jacinda-mania and finding her coming up wanting?

Is all that smiling and emoting starting to wear thin?

I don't know, but what I do know, is that the men around her have got to stop demeaning her by yelling "sexist!" every time she gets criticised.