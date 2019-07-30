A Napier businessman who a coroner says "effectively drank himself to death" had become intoxicated at a private club before dying at home.

A coroner's findings into the death of Nic Magdalinos has sparked a call for "a new morality" from National Addiction Centre director and University of Otago Professor Doug Sellman.

Magdalinos, the then managing director of Paris Magdalinos Architects, died in his sleep aged just 36 in the early hours of the morning at his Napier home on September 29, 2017.

Findings released to Hawke's Bay Today by coroner Peter Ryan show he succumbed to acute alcohol consumption

