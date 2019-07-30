Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel is seeking a third term, saying today that "there is much we need to do".

Dalziel, whose campaign slogan is "Best for Christchurch", will formally register as a candidate for October's local body elections tomorrow.

She is seeking a third term as mayor, nominated by former National cabinet minister Philip Burdon and Aranui Community Trust manager Rachel Fonotia.

Dalziel said she had led the rebuilding city through unprecedented challenges, with many major post-earthquake projects delivered and the city building momentum, and Christchurch was emerging as one of New Zealand's most liveable cities.

Advertisement

But the job was not yet done, she said, adding that she offers stable leadership in what she describes as uncertain times.

"If we are going to be truly sustainable, tackle the challenges that climate change poses, meet our net carbon neutral goals and remain prepared as a city for any eventuality, there is much we need to do," said Dalziel, who came into office in 2013, following Sir Bob Parker, on a ticket of transparency.

"We need to develop a much better understanding of risk and the investments that we make in resilience, both at an infrastructure level and at a community level.

"We also need to ensure that the environment is right for businesses and residents to thrive."

Rates increases also needed to be sustainable and balanced with the need for continued investment in infrastructure, said the former Labour MP.

Dalziel said she was committed to fighting mandatory chlorination after the council was forced to chlorinate last year in the wake of the Havelock North Inquiry.

Though it was satisfying to deliver major projects like Tūranga library and the rebuilt Christchurch Town Hall, Dalziel said her biggest source of pride over her two terms as mayor remained the way Christchurch's people instinctively reached out to support each other in times of need.

"Every time we are faced with a challenge we come together. This makes Christchurch the special place I feel honoured to serve as mayor."

Yesterday, Christchurch City Council released a draft Global Settlement plan, which, if finalised, would see the quake-flattened residential red zone, and the ownership of several central Christchurch anchor projects, transferred to the local authority.

Blair Anderson, a perennial candidate and former deputy leader of the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party, has also confirmed he is running for mayoralty this year.

New Zealand local elections will be held on October 12.