A blood-curdling cry cut straight to mother of two, Jayde Eddy's core.

Her two-year-old daughter, Mia, was convulsing in the back seat of her car as she drove.

But Jade was stuck. It was 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon, along busy Breakwater Rd in Napier, near the port.

There was no houses she could go into to call for help and a steep cliff on the side of the road.

Her partner, Matt Demanser, was driving back from Palmerston North and still a while away.

"I had to wave down for help as I couldn't leave her side. I wanted to