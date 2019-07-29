Armed police swarmed a campground in Levin at 10.30am after reports of a person being threatened.

Multiple police units surrounded Levin Kiwi Holiday Park, which is off Parker Ave and which backs on to Playford Park.

The Levin Kiwi Holiday Park was owned by Levin couple Repi and Debbie Wright.

Mr Wright, who was also assistant manager of the Horowhenua-Kapiti Heartland rugby team, said he was at the union headquarters when he received the news.

Advertisement

His first thoughts were with his wife, who he quickly learned was inside and safe and by her computer.

At this stage he knew very little about the person of interest to Police, but said he would be surprised if it was anyone living at his campground park.

As a campground owner he said the had a bulk text communication network where message were sent out to all campers to keep everyone informed.

He said Police were brilliant in keeping them informed and updated.

A nearby resident, who didn't want to be named, was taking a newborn baby for a walk, but put his plans on hold when he saw four police cars and the heavy police presence at the park.

"I might go back inside," he said.

A police spokesman confirmed police attended, including armed officers as a precaution, however nothing out of the ordinary was located.

Police would not comment as to why so many armed police attended and why they used such a big cordon and police presence.

Reports of a person having been arrested were not confirmed by police.