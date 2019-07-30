A man wanted by police for four months following the shooting of a Kiwi man outside a Melbourne boxing match has handed himself in.

Ali El Nasher, 28, had been on the run since March when he was allegedly involved in a shooting spree, which killed Ben Togiai - originally from South Auckland.

Togiai, 33, a Samoan-Kiwi, was shot dead outside a boxing event at Melbourne Pavilion, in Kensington, about 10pm on March 1.

The husband and father of a three-year-old daughter, was shot in the side of the chest and died at the scene.

Two other men were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Ben Togiai left behind a three-year-old-daughter Alyssa. Photo / Facebook

Togiai's alleged killers Abdullah El Nasher, 27, and Mikhael Myko, 25, were arrested in Sydney a week later.

Video footage of the arrest showed that El Nasher jumped from the seventh floor balcony of an apartment block. It is believed he suffered two broken ribs and a punctured lung.

An unidentified 26-year-old man was also charged in May.

However, a nationwide manhunt was launched for Ali El Nasher, 28 - but it is reported he handed himself into police last Tuesday.

He has since been charged with nine offences including; attempted murder, assault, affray and committing an indictable offence on bail.

Abdullah El Nasher, 27, Ali El Nasher, 28, and Mikhael Myko, 25. Photo / Supplied

His younger brother Abdullah El Nasher was earlier charged with one count of murder, while Mikhael Myko was charged with one charge each of attempted murder and intentionally causing serious injury.

All three alleged offenders are due to return to court in September.

Togiai had gone to the boxing event with colleagues from the construction industry.

His family earlier said he was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He went out for a good night with work colleagues and was shot because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time," First cousin Geraldine Faaeteete told the Herald.

Togiai grew up in Otahuhu and went to Fairburn Primary and Otahuhu Intermediate schools.

Ben Togiai, a Samoan-Kiwi, was brought up in South Auckland. Photo / Facebook

He moved to Melbourne as a young teenager, and more recently lived in Craigieburn.

After his death, wife Shae Mccoullough said she'd give anything to bring him back.

"How am I supposed to say goodbye? How do I tell my little girl that daddy's not coming home?" she wrote.

"I'm so heartbroken and can't even begin to imagine how hard life is going to be without you!"

He was farewelled at a ceremony in Melbourne by hundreds of friends and family on March 12.

But not even his funeral was off limits, with police carrying out regular patrols around the church following threats of further violence.

Days before the send off Togiai's parents Ruth and Faatau Togiai said they will eventually forgive their sons killers.

"To me I forgive them. I follow what Jesus Christ says," Faatau said.

They revealed to 7 News that they had received threats of more violence as they prepared for their son's funeral.

His mother Ruth Togiai said, "If anybody learns anything from this please learn don't use guns."