The police presence has dropped but those occupying the disputed land at Ihumātao show no signs of going anywhere.

As the protest against a major Fletcher development in Māngere, South Auckland, enters its second week there is now an almost community-like atmosphere, with over 100 tents set up, and even daycare.

It is a stark contrast from the tense first days after an eviction notice was served, when the police numbered about 70 officers, but this had been scaled right back to about a dozen today.

The mood has taken a drastic shift since Friday, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

The key players of the Ihumātao land struggle