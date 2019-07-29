An Auckland family say they're relieved a travel agency has chipped in and helped pay for new flights after one of their connecting flights to Pakistan was cancelled.

Muhammad Khayam earlier told the Herald he was shocked to learn that his connecting flight from Guangzhou to Lahore was cancelled by the airline, China Southern.

Khayam said although he booked their $3750 flights at the end of February, and the flight cancelled in early March, he did not know about the cancellation until inquiring with the travel agent, Eco Travels.

By then, Khayam said the price of flights had doubled, but he and his family were still desperate to get back to Lahore to celebrate the Muslim festival Eid ul Adha and their children's birthdays.

Despite neither the airline nor the travel agency originally being prepared to pay for the difference in flights, Eco Travels had since stepped in and decided to pay for the extra for the flights through Emirates.

Manager Rinku Singh said they managed to find flights for $5700.

"[It was] all sorted by Eco Travels who was actually not in fault but still incurred the loss."

Khayam said the family was now excited to get on the plane, albeit a couple of days later than planned, and not have to go through the Disputes Tribunal to get the issue sorted.

"Although the dates are changed and we will reach in Lahore, Pakistan on Eid Day, it's good to reach a bit late than missing all events.

"We are very excited to meet our family specially. My 3-and-a-half-year-old daughter is very happy and excited to meet her grandparents."

He praised Singh for her help in finding new flights.

"I must say that Rinku Singh helped us a lot and she sorted out whole matter without further hassle.

"She also assured that Eco travels has taken significant measures to improve their customer service so that in future these type of slippages do not happen. Also Eco Travels sent recommendations to the airline to improve their system too."