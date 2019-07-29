A police investigation is underway in the Far North after human remains were located in Taipa.

Northland Police Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said approximately 12.30pm, today, police received a report of possible human remains located in scrub land in Taipa.

Police are making enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, but at this early stage it appears that the remains have been in place for some time, Johnston said.

A scene examination will be carried out today and tomorrow.

No further details were available at this stage.