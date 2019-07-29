Two hearses have arrived at the scene where four people were killed in a truck-car crash in a remote Bay of Plenty forestry block this morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bonisch Rd and Parapara Rd in the Kaingaroa Forest about 6.40am.

A fifth person is survived the initial crash with critical injuries and was trapped in a vehicle.

The crash scene. Photo / NZ Police

Inspector Brent Crowe confirmed the four killed were forestry workers.

Advertisement

"A van containing five occupants has crashed head-on into a fully-laden logging truck."

The driver of the logging truck was uninjured but "very shaken", said Crowe, the Bay of Plenty district road policing manager.

The serious crash team remained at the crash site and would be there for some time as officers pieced together what had happened.

"Our priority as police is to release the deceased back to their loved ones," Crowe said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reasonably dark, he said.

The road is part of the 'Million Dollar Highway' and Crowe said drivers certainly had to know what they were doing to drive parts of it.

The road is tar-sealed.

A karakia had been performed at the crash scene, with police and logging truck drivers "who were close at the time" present.

Grim scene as hearses arrive

By 11.30am the hearses had arrived and were let through by police manning a cordon on the road leading to the crash scene.

People who were visibly distraught had also arrived at the cordon.

Police at the cordon surrounding a crash scene in Kaingaroa Forest where four people were killed. Photo / Stephen Parker

One person sitting in the passenger seat of a ute was visibly distraught, holding their head in their hands as the ute was also let through to the crash scene.

The area is remote and isolated but security staff were earlier stopping access to the forestry roads. The reporter at the scene said this was the only human interaction she had seen. Security staff have now been replaced by police,

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play The isolated area of Kaingaroa Forest where four people died in a crash remains inaccessible, for now.

A St John communications spokeswoman confirmed one person has been flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Police at the cordon surrounding a crash scene in Kaingaroa Forest where four people were killed. Photo / Stephen Parker

The crash happened at the intersection of Bonisch Rd and Parapara Rd in the Kaingaroa Forest. Image / Google Maps

Police were called at around 6.40am to the crash between a car and a truck.

UPDATE 29/07/19 06:39: Traffic incident in Kaingaroa Forest . 5 patients treated, 1 patient transported to Waikato Hospital. Helicopter dispatched. For more details refer to Police. https://t.co/rbhYAZNyrS — St John (@StJohnAlerts) July 28, 2019

The area is closed to all traffic while authorities attend the scene.

St John ambulance has three ambulance vehicles at the crash.

UPDATE: Fatal Crash, Kaingaroa Forest https://t.co/uJyuCPwCke — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) July 28, 2019

Two rescue helicopters have also been dispatched.

A St John alert says they had five patients at the scene.

As of yesterday, the road toll to date stood at 210 deaths on the roads this year.

A Ministry of Transport spokesman said they were in the process of adjusting those figures as a result of today's horrific crash.

The number of deaths on New Zealand roads the same time last year was slightly higher, with 219 road deaths confirmed between January 1 to July 28, 2018.

Last year's total road toll was the highest since 2009, with a total of 381 people killed on our roads. In 2009, the annual road toll recorded was 384.