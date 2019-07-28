A speeding motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after crashing the stolen bike he was on when he failed to stop for police.

Officers spotted the man travelling at what police described as "excess speeds'' about 9.20am on Glenbrook Rd in Waiuku, south of Auckland.

Counties Manukau Police Acting Inspector Dan Weir said police started a pursuit when the man failed to stop.

ROAD CLOSED - KARAKA - 10:10AM

A crash has CLOSED Hingaia Rd in Karaka between the SH1 Interchange and Walters Rd. Follow directions of emergency services and be prepared for delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/Nm9qFef62n — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 28, 2019

"This was abandoned almost instantly due to the manner of driving by the motorcyclist,'' Weir said.

"Police did not re-engage in the pursuit at any point, but continued to make inquiries to try and locate the [rider].''

Police said the motorcyclist crashed at the intersection of Hingaia Rd and Harbourside Drive, in nearby Karaka, about 10 minutes later.

He suffered serious injuries and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment.

Police have since closed off a section of the road and diversions are in place. Motorists are being encouraged to avoid the area or delay travel.

Some bus services have also been affected.

Police have confirmed that the motorcycle was stolen.

The serious crash unit is now at the scene.