The person who shot a teenager in Ōtara on Friday night remains at large.

Police told the Herald strong lines of inquiry were being followed but as of Sunday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

The male teen shot on Featherston Cres shortly around 11pm is now in a stable condition in Middlemore Hospital.

Police are investigating the Ōtara shooting. Photo / Sam Sword

Asked whether police could confirm if the shooting was gang-related, no answer was provided to the Herald.

Police swarmed the scene on Friday, some officers armed with firearms, and cordoned off the property where the shooting took place.

St John crew also responded.

Footage from the scene showed a black Mercedes' back end wrapped around a telephone pole and a handcuffed man being taken away by police.