Three Lotto tickets are now each worth $333,333 - sharing First Division in tonight's draw.

The winning tickets were bought from Countdown Greenlane in Auckland, Countdown Whakatane and on MyLotto by a player from Wellington.

Strike Four was also won tonight - $200,000 going to a ticket bought from Paper Plus Kaikohe.

Powerball was not struck this evening so on Wednesday night it will be worth $6 million.