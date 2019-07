Three cyclists have been seriously injured after a crash west of Nelson.

Police were called to the incident on Neudorf Rd, in Dovedale, around 3.20pm.

A fourth cyclist was also involved in the crash and is in a moderate condition.

All were transported to Nelson hospital.

No vehicles were believed to be involved. Police are making inquiries about whether the cyclists were together in a pack, and if there were others with the cyclists.