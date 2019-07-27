A firearm and baseball bat were used to threaten occupants of a Waikato home last night.

Police are making inquiries after an assault at a property in Horotiu shortly after 10pm Friday that left one person with a cut to the head.

The cut was caused by a baseball bat, a police spokesperson said.

A number of items were stolen from the address, and the offenders made off in a vehicle.

Police have some positive lines of inquiry and continue to speak with the occupants of the property, the spokesperson said.

Police were unable at this stage to release how many robbers were involved, details of the vehicle they fled in or how many people were in the house.