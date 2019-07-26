Concerns were raised as recently as 2017 about sensitive information relating to historic claims from state wards sitting in public view at Archives NZ.

The Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Education and Archives NZ have confirmed they were aware of sensitive records being publicly available during the time period identified by a whistleblower concerned over privacy breaches.

The admission shows the agencies responsible for the sensitive information were aware issues existed before the Herald walked off the street and accessed personal and sensitive information about state wards.

The confirmation follows Internal Affairs minister Tracey Martin, who is in charge

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: