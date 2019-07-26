Kiwi defence force troops and Air Force helicopters are teaming up with volunteers to remove tonnes of rubbish from pristine West Coast wilderness areas.

The 58 army, navy and air force troops were working along a 16 kilometre section of the Fox River in a rush to clear the rubbish before floods were expected to hit the area in September.

A further 100 volunteers and Department of Conservation staff were also helping clear the mess.

The rubbish had been washed into the pristine landscape after a storm in March caused a breach in an old Fox Glacier landfill.

Royal NZ Navy Able Marine Technician Liam Horner said the sight of so much rubbish initially felt daunting.

"After working for several hours I would often look behind me and see how much rubbish I had picked up and I feel better," he said.

Royal NZ Air Force Aircraftman Jasmine Cochrane said some of the rubbish was buried under rocks or silt and some was entangled with fallen trees and shrubs.

"There's a lot of digging, pulling and some heavy lifting," she said.

"Apart from five-minute breaks and a quick lunch, we just plough through because we want to get this done.

"I don't think it's too big a job. We are giving it a really good crack and I think we will be able to make an impact."

Local residents earlier told the Herald the site of the waste on formerly pristine landscape was mortifying and a disaster.

DOC estimated about 1270 hectares and 64km of coastline had been contaminated by the spill from the landfill.

A further 13 defence force members were on their way to help the 58 currently at work in the area.

A Royal NZ Air Force A109 light utility helicopter would also fly to the scene on July 30 to remove bags of rubbish and transport DOC staff and volunteers to remote locations.