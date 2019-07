A crash earlier today on the Southern Motorway has started weekend traffic off on a slow note.

The crash blocked the right southbound lane near the Tecoma St off-ramp about 1.15pm.

The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, however NZTA has urged motorists to be wary of delays as the congestion eases.

The traffic is still particularly heavy on the Southern Motorway in the Newmarket and Remuera area.

