Police are seeking sightings of a silver Mitsubishi Galant in connection to the murder of a father-of-five in the south Auckland suburb of Clover Park.

Siaosi Tulua was at his Darnell Crescent home with his partner and young child when he was shot on April 20.

The 39-year-old died at the scene.

His partner called 111 and the first police officers to arrive tried to save his life but the injuries were too severe.

Advertisement

Armed police guarding the crime scene at the Darnell Crescent home on April 21. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tulua had four children from a previous relationship who did not live with him, but he had spoken to them on the phone shortly before he was gunned down.

Local residents woke on Easter Sunday to see an armed police guard on the street as a homicide investigation was launched.

The team of investigators have identified a vehicle used on the night of Tulua's murder.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said the vehicle is a silver 2007 Mitsubishi Galant with distinctive damage to the left rear side and bumper.

The silver 2007 Mitsubishi Galant has distinctive damage to the left rear side and bumper. Photo / NZ Police

"We know this vehicle and its occupants were involved in a number of serious crimes that evening, including the fatal shooting of Mr Tulua on Darnell Crescent," Richards said.

"We want to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle that evening or anyone with any information about its occupants.

Another angle of the car police are appealing for sightings of. Photo / NZ Police

"We know there are people who know who is responsible and we urge them to do the right thing and come forward to Police."

Anyone with information about this vehicle or its occupants is urged to contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.