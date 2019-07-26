Kindergarten teachers have agreed to a collective pay offer putting them in line with primary and high school educators.

The overwhelming vote in favour of the deal means they will get the same pay bump other teachers received this year following major strikes, including a minimum pay rise of 18.5 per cent by 2021.

It also includes changes to breaks, a lump-sum payment to union members and is expected to cost the Ministry of Education about $75.3 million over three years.

The New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) union's lead negotiator, Virginia Oakly, said it was a significant gain.

"We do still need to address pay rates and work conditions across the wider early childhood sector and we'll continue working toward that as well as looking at opportunities to address workload and wellbeing in other forums," she said.

The union was still going on with pay equity claims for other early childhood educators, who make up the vast majority of the sector, she said.

Kindergarten teachers have been voting in an online ballot, after four days of negotiations between the union and the ministry.

The new collective agreement will see entry level trained teachers' pay go from $48,410 to $51,358 while the most senior staff will receive up to $107,770.

The ministry's deputy secretary for early learning, Ellen MacGregor-Reid, welcomed the agreement.

What the deal includes:

• Pay parity with primary and secondary school teachers, including the same pay increases and unified pay scale.

• An increase to head teacher and senior teacher pay.

• A one-off payment of $1500 for NZEI members.

• A commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.