A North Shore resident has shared a warning on social media after his car locked up and slid down a mall ramp that leads to a busy road.

Birkenhead resident Andrew Kneijber‎ told the Herald he believes someone is purposefully pouring diesel at a Highbury Shopping Centre ramp that exits onto Highbury Bypass after discovering the incident has happened twice.

Residents have confirmed that the ramp is currently closed.

Yesterday, Kneijber‎ was dropping his daughters off at Birkenhead Primary School, which is located next to the shopping centre, when he unexpectedly slid down the exit ramp that goes onto a busy road.

"I locked up after the second speed bump and slid all the way down.

"I thought 'wow' that's pretty dodgy and scary."

The driver thought the ramp was just dirty and hadn't been cleaned for a while so thought nothing of it, but the next day after dropping off his daughters he said his car locked up again.

This time he turned back around and contacted mall security as he was concerned for other drivers' safety.

While waiting for a security guard, Andrew Kneijber‎ explained he inspected the ramp and was shocked to find diesel on it. Photo / Andrew Kneijber‎

"It's quite dangerous because it's quite a busy bypass out there," Kneijber‎ explained.

"If you had to two cars waiting to go and one car coming behind and going slightly too fast, as soon as you hit that diesel and put your brakes on, you just keep going. You can't stop.

"So you could have a couple of nose to tails or even a car pushed out onto the bypass."

While waiting for a security guard, Kneijber‎ explained he inspected the ramp and was shocked to find diesel on it.

He became more concerned when the security guard showed up and told him that they had to clean up diesel the day before as well.

"So someone is doing it on purpose," Kneijber‎ said.

"They had to deal with it the day before."

A Highbury security guard has confirmed that he got a contractor in yesterday to clean up the diesel. He also said contractors will also be coming in today to clean the ramp again.

A resident on the Facebook post said that a diesel container was thrown onto the Birkenhead Primary School field.

The Herald has contacted police and Highbury Shopping Centre for comment.