The death of a woman at The Point in Ngaruawahia is being treated as unexplained.

The 48-year-old woman died yesterday and a medical examination has been carried out.

Anyone who may have seen the woman near the Ngaruawahia Squash Club or the lower Esplanade road during the morning yesterday, is asked to contact police.



The woman was dressed in black clothing and was accompanied by a man, who was also wearing black clothing.



The man has been identified and is assisting police with inquiries.



Anyone who can help is asked to contact Huntly Police.