The chief executive of the Ports of Auckland has unloaded on the "potentially unsafe" and "incredibly expensive" road upgrades Auckland Transport has designed for the main street entrance to the ports.

A letter from Ports of Auckland (PoAL) chief executive Tony Gibson, obtained by the Herald on Sunday via the Official Information Act, dissects numerous flaws he believes are in the $14.4 million Tamaki Dr cycle route as it crosses the Solent St entrance to the port.

Foremost among Gibson's concerns is the mingling of cyclists and pedestrians across Solent St with the hundreds of trucks that enter the port

