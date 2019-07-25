Armed with a helmet, pepper spray and a mask, a Hong Kong-Kiwi woman will be going to the front lines of a massive anti-extradition protest at the Chinese Special Administrative region this weekend amid fears that it could turn violent again.

Stella Cheung, 42, a finance professional, was protesting at the Sheung Wan train station last Sunday when news broke that protesters at the Yuen Long station 29km away were brutally attacked by suspected triad gangsters dressed in white, leaving 45 people injured, some critical.

In this image taken from a video footage by The Stand News, white-shirted men attack a man dressed in black shirt at a subway station in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo / AP
In this image taken from a video footage by The Stand News, white-shirted men attack a man dressed in black shirt at a subway station in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo / AP

"We are all in shock, never in our wildest imagination did we think