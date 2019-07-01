The anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China began with fresh clashes between riot police and protesters, who once again took over the city's main thoroughfares, among the most symbolic of demonstrations against Beijing's influence in the territory that have now gone on for weeks.

Before dawn, riot police and hundreds of protesters had gathered on roads leading to a square where the Hong Kong and Chinese flags were set to be raised ceremonially. The ceremony, which was attended by Hong Kong leaders and dignitaries including Chief Executive Carrie Lam, was moved indoors because of inclement weather, officials said.

As helicopters carrying the Hong Kong and Chinese flag flew over, protesters gathered on the streets below waved middle fingers at them.

Protesters in Hong Kong pushed barriers and dumpsters into the streets early Monday morning in an apparent bid to block access to a monument. Photo / AP

The mostly young protesters had planned to march to the ceremony and disrupt the proceedings, which were held to mark the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from the British to the Chinese. Riot police pushed them back, spraying pepper spray and hitting protesters on the head with batons.

Advertisement

Ambulances were seen transporting injured protesters away from the scuffle. Some were reported to have head injuries.

Anger in Hong Kong, sparked by a proposal by the Hong Kong government to push through a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, has not been quelled. Lam has postponed the extradition plans, but demonstrators have continued to return to the streets in massive rallies - the revival of a pro-democracy movement that is now advocating for a freer Hong Kong, for Lam to step down and for police to be investigated for their handling of the street protests.

More than 80 people were injured in a standoff between police and protesters earlier this month, drawing the ire of many in Hong Kong who turned up in a large rally days later to denounce what they consider police violence and brutality against young students.

Inside a convention center where the anniversary ceremony was held, Lam, flanked by Hong Kong and Chinese officials and standing in front of the flags of both territories, raised a glass of sparkling wine to mark the occasion. At a reception that followed, she said that she had reflected on the disputes, and that she understands "the need to grasp public sentiments accurately."

Protesters remove their shirts and try to wash their bodies after being pepper sprayed by police during protests in Hong Kong. Photo / AP

"After this incident, I will learn the lessons and ensure that the government's future work will be closer and more responsive to the aspirations, sentiments and opinions of the community," she said. Work to make Hong Kong's governance "more open and accommodating" will start immediately, she added.

She has not indicated that she would step down or fully withdraw the extradition plans. Analysts and some in her government say she has angered Beijing by misjudging the widespread and vociferous opposition to the extradition plans.

Protesters push a barrier to position as they attempt to block a ceremony in Hong Kong. Photo / AP

Demonstrators think that Hong Kong's relative autonomy, which is guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" framework, is at stake. Many here want Hong Kong to be able to pick its own leader, and to abolish the current system where chief executives like Lam are selected by a committee, out of a small pool of candidates handpicked by Beijing.

Lam, speaking Monday, said Hong Kong is "backed by the motherland and open to the world" and has benefited from the "one country, two systems" framework.

"I and the (Hong Kong) government will double our efforts to restore people's confidence and get Hong Kong off to a new start," she added.