Auckland's Southern Motorway has reopened, more than two hours after a stolen car travelling on the wrong side of the road smashed into an innocent motorist.

Both drivers of the main two vehicles involved have been taken to hospital after both suffering moderate injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the crash, just before the Highbrook Dr off-ramp, about 10am.

The aftermath of today's crash on the Southern motorway in Auckland. Photo / Arjun Gajanand

Inspector Cornell Klussein said the Police Eagle helicopter had been following a car just before the crash.

"The person in the car was wanted for an unrelated serious crime. He started driving at high speed through roads like Te Irirangi Drive and around the Flat Bush area," he said.

"During this time, Eagle was following. We didn't have any police cars pursuing him directly. After a while, he entered the motorway going the wrong way at Highbrook.

"He crashed into a member of the public's car about 100m on to the motorway."

Police are yet to say whether any charges will be laid.

Klussein said two people - the two drivers - suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

FINAL UPDATE 12:25PM

Another two people in a third vehicle that got caught up in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Police earlier confirmed that the vehicle seen travelling down the wrong way of the Highbrook Drive off-ramp had been stolen.

Authorities were forced to close off the motorway from Princes St for just over two hours as emergency crews attended the scene.

By 12.15pm, the road had been cleared and all four lanes were re-opened.

Motorists, however, were told to expect delays still and to drive with care.