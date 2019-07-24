A group of principals from as far as Levin have offered donations and support to the Kea St Specialist School in Rotorua after their beloved trampoline was vandalised this week.

Staff and students came to school yesterday morning to find their custom-made trampoline had been slashed three times overnight.

Principal of the school Sherie Collins said she had since received emails from local residents and even a principal from Levin offering support and money to get it fixed.

Collins got an email from the principal yesterday saying that he and group of 30 other principals from the Levin and Palmerston North area were wanting to help pay for the repair of the trampoline.

"I have never met this man before or any of the other principals either."

She thought it was just incredible that they were willing to get behind the school.

The repair was quoted to cost up to $800, she said.

But the support did not stop there.

A number of local residents had also reached out to Collins, offering donations and even a spare trampoline if she wanted it.

She said she felt so blessed with the response she had got from the community and she was so grateful.

The special school students were left "confused and upset" at play time when they weren't able to go on the trampoline yesterday.

She said the children were making do with playing on other equipment as they waited for repairs.

She had since notified police, who were investigating.