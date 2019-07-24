The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister were quick to say that Boris Johnson's elevation to British Prime Minister will be good for New Zealand.

He is a friend of New Zealand, it has been said repeatedly since his very first visit here in 2017.

Peters established a special rapport with him quickly as Foreign Ministers together. So did Gerry Brownlee who hosted him in New Zealand, and Murray McCully before that.

Johnson's hail-fellow-well-met style ensures he establishes a special rapport with people all over the world, as evidenced by the hast in which Twitter became littered with "me and Boris"

