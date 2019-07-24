National Party leader Simon Bridges could well find some hope in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's elevation to the top job.

After all, Johnson had once declared his chances of becoming Prime Minister "are about as good as the chances of finding Elvis on Mars, or my being reincarnated as an olive."

Many think the same about Bridges.

So it was the Bridges seemed to reach for same of the same oratory Johnson tends to deploy when delivering his verdict on Johnson's success.

Honesty triumphed over diplomacy, and Bridges announced Johnson was "buffoon-like".

He went on to say Johnson sometimes

