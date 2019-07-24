National Party leader Simon Bridges could well find some hope in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's elevation to the top job.

After all, Johnson had once declared his chances of becoming Prime Minister "are about as good as the chances of finding Elvis on Mars, or my being reincarnated as an olive."

Many think the same about Bridges.

So it was the Bridges seemed to reach for same of the same oratory Johnson tends to deploy when delivering his verdict on Johnson's success.

Honesty triumphed over diplomacy, and Bridges announced Johnson was "buffoon-like".

He went on to say Johnson sometimes ended up with "marmalade on his chin".

It did follow 90 seconds of Bridges' singing Johnson's praises with words such as "impressive" and the right man for the times in Britain. He later described the buffoon comment as a "term of endearment".

Congratulations to @BorisJohnson on becoming Prime Minister of the UK. Boris is a great friend of New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/h2TpAcU5B1 — Simon Bridges (@simonjbridges) July 23, 2019

Other politicians were also happy to wax lyrical about Johnson, leaving out the honest part of the critique.

Deputy PM Winston Peters declared him "a seriously intelligent chap" with great courage and charisma.

Discussed shared defence, security challenges & plans for a future FTA in the iconic #ChurchillWarRooms with NZ FM @winstonpeters. We both agreed that the initiatives put forward at #CHOGM2018 will serve to energise & strengthen the unity of the #Commonwealth pic.twitter.com/8kn2AbwkSx — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 17, 2018

NZ First's Shane Jones (perhaps the closest to Johnson that New Zealand has on Bridges' definition) picked "colourful".

Boris Johnson, Britain's incoming PM, in his own colourful words. Video / CNN / Al Jazeera English

The National Party's Judith Collins also tweeted an enthusiastic: "Oh, praise be! Hope for the UK" at the news.

Oh, Praise Be! Hope for the UK! A friend of New Zealand is the PM of Britain pic.twitter.com/oHKVurzxet — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) July 23, 2019

Nor was it only politicians.

One senior MP was incredulous about a journalist's (ahem) appreciation for Johnson and demanded to know the considered reasoning behind it.

It was explained that as a general rule, journalists favoured the path to chaos.

It was also explained that the first encounter with Johnson was in 2013 on former PM John Key's visit to City Hall in London.

The media arrived to hear Johnson belting out Alouette at the top of his voice.

He emerged before Key arrived to meet the media and shook a pot plant's hand as a stand-in for Key so the cameras could check the lighting and angles.

The second encounter was four years later when Johnson visited New Zealand and asked at Zealandia if a kiwi "really, really tried" it could fly. He was very, very funny.

"And that is my considered reasoning," the MP was told.

Most of those marking the ascent of Bojo, from PM Jacinda Ardern to National Party leader Simon Bridges, described Johnson as a friend or champion of New Zealand.

This is presumably based on Johnson's previous statements about things such as a Commonwealth labour mobility zone, improving the lot of New Zealanders wanting to work and live in the UK. It is an idea on which Johnson has waxed and waned, depending on his ability to actually deliver on it.

When Johnson is in a position to deliver, he tends to wane.

But Johnson seems to enjoy the same suspension of disbelief in keeping his promises as Peters himself.

Lofty statements are treated with a grain of salt. If they never come to pass, that is okay because it was the thought that counts.

In short, Johnson is funny, and funny makes a lot forgivable.

That is more than can be said for a Green Party advertisement in retaliation to the National Party advertisements against the Government's so-called "car tax" proposal.

The sudden outburst of attention-grabbing ads and recent extended interviews by the Prime Minister may be explained by the fact Colmar Brunton is currently polling for the next 1 News poll - and all the parties know it.

It has precipitated a rather unseemly scrambling to try to nudge the political dial.

That could also explain why Labour's internal polling results from UMR have been leaked to Newstalk ZB and Newshub, reportedly showing National on 38 per cent.

It almost certainly explains why last week National went into its frenzy of advertising on the so-called "car tax" - Bridges will not want his party conference this weekend punctured by a dud poll.

The Green Party decided to enter the fray with its spoof ad.

It used a National Party ad of Bridges in a used car yard with a voiceover that was a rather exaggerated version of Bridges already exaggerated accent.

Alas, the Green Party had forgotten how sensitive its own members were to so-called "dirty politics".

This was more at the level of ever-so-slightly-smudged politics but nonetheless, within an hour or so, the Green Party pulled the ad after a torrent of objections from Green Party supporters and members.

The mistake they made was to target the man, rather than the ball.

Greens co-Leader James Shaw apologises for the Greens’ attacks ad. Video / Jason Walls

Poor old Green Party co-leader James Shaw started by defending the ad as "meta" but soon had to front on the backdown, saying he had thought it was funny but if you had to explain your own joke it clearly wasn't.

Bridges came up with the rather clever line he was holding the Government to account while the Green Party was holding his accent to account.

For one brief moment, that accent became a political asset instead of a liability.