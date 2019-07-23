The Government has officially begun the process of delivering the biggest shake-up to the Resource Management Act (RMA) since its inception close to 30 years ago.

It wants to make sure that climate change is at the heart of the legislation and that it becomes easier for Kiwis to build houses.

Environment Minister David Parker this morning launched a "comprehensive overhaul" of the RMA, which for years has been failing to deliver its intended outcomes.

"It is unacceptable for this cornerstone law to be underperforming in a country that values protection of the environment while properly housing its people."

Advertisement

Parker has appointed retired Appeal Court Judge Tony Randerson to lead the overhaul process and expects to have a reformed RMA bill in front of Parliament midway through next year.

The bill, according to the terms and reference document released this morning, would enshrine a number of key elements into the legislation.

This includes ensuring the RMA has the resilience to manage risks posed by climate change and that it aligns with the purposes of the Zero Carbon Act.

Early morning fog settled over Hastings - the new-look RMA would look to make it easier to build houses and would have a climate change focus. Photo / Warren Buckland

The new-look RMA would also look to align land use planning and regulation with infrastructure planning – meaning it would become easier for people to build houses.

The RMA is the main law that sets out how the environment should be managed, as well as the regulating of land use and the provision of infrastructure such as housing.

It has been amended multiple times since becoming law in 1991 and is now more than twice its original length.

Parker said the law was "unwieldy to interpret and hampering its effective implementation".

In a Cabinet paper presented to ministers, he called it "unnecessarily complex".

The overhauled legislation would fix that, Parker said.

"Our aim is to produce a revamped law, fit for purpose in the 21st century, that will cut complexity and cost, while better protecting our environment."

One of the biggest criticisms of the RMA was that its regulations have made it much harder for houses to be built.

Parker acknowledged this, while also noting that environmental outcomes – such as issues around freshwater – have been disappointing.

He said a thorough overhaul of the law would help fix these and other issues with the legislation.

The new-look RMA would address issues around urban development, environmental bottom lines and effective, but not overly complex participation, including by Māori.

Although Parker has aimed for an overhaul, the RMA review's terms and reference document said a complete rewrite of the law was not the desired outcome.

Rather, Randerson and his team should find solutions to current issues with the legislation.