Fog is again causing problems, with Auckland Airport warning to expect flight delays and cancellations today.
By 9.50am this morning three domestic regional flights had been cancelled and two others were delayed. The airport warns there are also "multiple delays" due to fog in both Auckland and Wellington.
Auckland motorists are also being urged to take extra care on the roads this morning, as thick fog restricts visibility.
The NZ Transport Agency alerted those driving into the city from West Auckland, on the Northwestern Motorway, that there is thick fog from Royal Rd through to St Lukes.
Fog is also affecting drivers on the other side of the city - southbound from the Waterview Tunnel through to Māngere Bridge.
A MetService spokesman told the Herald their cameras were showing shallow fog in and around the airport.
However, arrival and departure information on the Auckland Airport's website - both for international and domestic terminals - indicated no flights had been affected yet.
The MetService said a ridge of high pressure over the North Island over the past few days had brought clear skies and light winds; which resulted in foggy conditions.
This morning's fog is expected to lift by mid-morning, he said.
Although it was difficult to forecast fog, the spokesman said, it was likely foggy conditions would be seen throughout the rest of the week as well.
A number of readers have sent through photos on the way to work this morning, showing thick fog clouding the sky.
Earlier this week, flights in and out of Wellington were disrupted because of heavy fog in the city.
Among passengers to be affected were the All Blacks, whose flight from Auckland to Wellington had to be turned back as a result.